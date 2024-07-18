Pakistan People's Party Distances Itself From Views To Ban PTI

One of the key allies of the ruling coalition in Pakistan, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) disowned itself from statements issued by some of its members opposing the government’s plan to ban opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) as a political party, terming the opinion as “personal”.

Distancing the party from the remarks made by Farhatullah Babar, as reported by an Islamabad-based publication, Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, PPP Secretary General further added that the proposal to ban PTI was not discussed at any level in the party.

On a post on X, Babar had said, “Country is deeply polarised, economy shattered, socially & ethnically divided, insecurity at highest, runaway inflation, exploding population & no jobs. Yet powers that be can’t think of more than iddat case, allow ISI to invade privacy and enforcedly disappear citizens. Pity”.

He further added, “Talk of banning a political party or trial of a political leader for treason is rubbish. Unsustainable. Compounding political crisis. US democracy will sustain its current crisis. Pakistani democracy, indeed state itself, is unlikely to sustain self imposed crisis. Be warned”.

Leaders from political parties like- Awami National Party, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam, Jamaat-i-Islami and PPP had on Tuesday criticized the proposal to ban the party.

PTI in a press conference said that the move was due to the “embarrassment” faced by the ruling party after the Supreme Court decision granted reserved seats to them, which caused it to win a two-third majority in the parliament.

Leader Omar Ayub Khan, with the support of party chairperson Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and other party leaders, said that the government was trying to scare 240 million people of Pakistan through such tactics of intimidation, coercion and harassment and vowed that PTI will not be scared.

