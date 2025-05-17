Home
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Live Tv
  Pakistan Picks Bilawal Bhutto For Global Outreach In Response To India's Operation Sindoor

Pakistan Picks Bilawal Bhutto For Global Outreach In Response To India’s Operation Sindoor

The move sets the stage for a high-stakes international narrative battle following recent India-Pakistan tensions.

Pakistan Picks Bilawal Bhutto For Global Outreach In Response To India’s Operation Sindoor

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari


In a strategic counter to India’s Operation Sindoor diplomatic initiative, Pakistan has turned to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to lead its international outreach efforts. The move comes just hours after India announced a seven-member cross-party delegation to brief global partners on its stance following the recent India-Pakistan tensions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has officially tasked Bilawal with heading Pakistan’s diplomatic response and presenting Islamabad’s peace narrative on the global stage. “I was contacted earlier today by Prime Minister [Shehbaz Sharif], who requested that I lead a delegation to present Pakistan’s case for peace on the international stage. I am honoured to accept this responsibility,” Bilawal confirmed in a post on X.

Here is his X post

India’s Diplomatic Offensive: Operation Sindoor

On Saturday, India’s Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs announced its global diplomatic mission Operation Sindoor naming a high-profile bipartisan delegation. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will lead one team to the United States, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, and Colombia. Another, led by NCP MP Supriya Sule, will travel to Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

Other delegation members include Kanimozhi (DMK), Sanjay Jha (BJP), Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP), Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda (BJP), and Shrikant Shinde (Shiv Sena). The outreach aims to communicate India’s position on the conflict and regional stability to key global stakeholders.

Pakistan’s Response: Bilawal’s Peace Pitch

In response, Pakistan has formed a high-level committee led by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. According to The News International, the team includes senior political figures such as Khurram Dastgir Khan, Hina Rabbani Khar, and former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani. Their mission: to advocate for Pakistan’s version of regional peace and counter India’s diplomatic momentum.

This marks Bilawal’s return to the foreign policy spotlight, following his recent stint as foreign minister, where he was seen actively engaging in international diplomacy.

A Battle of Narratives

With both nations now pushing parallel diplomatic campaigns, the geopolitical spotlight shifts to how the international community responds. While India positions Operation Sindoor as a transparency mission to explain its security actions and reinforce alliances, Pakistan’s move signals its intent to contest India’s narrative and highlight its own peace agenda.

As tensions simmer in the region, both India and Pakistan appear set to engage not just on the ground, but on the global diplomatic stage each betting on seasoned voices to win international support.

