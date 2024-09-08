Pakistan PM Declares Education Emergency on Literacy Day

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the measure and urged the private sector and civil organisations to join hands with the government.

On International Literacy Day, Pakistan declared an education emergency to address the needs of approximately 26 million out-of-school children. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the initiative, calling on the private sector and civil organizations to collaborate with the government in this effort, as reported by the Associated Press of Pakistan.

Sharif emphasized his commitment to advancing education, noting that literacy is not just about reading and writing but also about opening doors to empowerment, economic opportunities, and active societal participation. The education emergency includes an enrollment campaign, the introduction of midday meals in schools, and new scholarships and incentives to reduce dropout rates.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of integrating technology into education to prepare students for the digital economy. He stressed the need for strong partnerships between the government, private sector, and civil society to connect education with employment opportunities.

In May, Sharif had already pledged to address the challenge of educating 26 million children. He reiterated this commitment, stressing that substantial financial resources would be needed to overcome these educational challenges.

International Literacy Day, observed on September 8, serves as a reminder of the vital role literacy plays in building a just, peaceful, and sustainable society. UNESCO has reported significant barriers to education, with three out of four children in developing countries unable to read a basic text by age 10 and 754 million illiterate adults globally, two-thirds of whom are women.

