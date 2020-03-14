Pakistan PM Imran Khan acknowledged Indian Prime Minister Naremdra Modi's proposal to have a SAARC video conference meeting on Coronavirus and agreed to participate in it.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has agreed to take part in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) video conference on novel coronavirus, which is proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hours after Indian Prime Minister’s proposal, Sri Lankan President G Rajapaksha, Maldives President Ibrahim Mohammad Solih, Nepal PM KP Sharma Olih, and Bhutan PM Lotey Tshering welcomed the initiative to join hands to curb the repidly spreading infection.

Except for Pakistan, all SAARC members had responded to PM Modi’s proposal yesterday. After which, Pakistan PM was trolled on social media for taking so long to decide.

🇮🇳 PM @narendramodi acts quickly as a global leader.

SAARC leaders react quickly welcoming his vision👇 Within a couple of hours of PM's tweet, 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka Prez

🇲🇻 Maldives Prez

🇳🇵 Nepal PM

🇧🇹 Bhutan PM

have welcomed PM's initiative. 👉 WHAT'S 🇵🇰 @ImranKhanPTI WAITING FOR? pic.twitter.com/nrzcl18zTJ — Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghNews) March 13, 2020

But today, Imran Khan responded positively stating he is ready to participate in the video conference, acknowledging PM Modi’s efforts and Coronavirus threat looming globally.

Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui, in a tweet, said that Special Assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza would be available to attend the SAARC members video conference on coronavirus.

Imran Khan has also appointed Mirza to lead a campaign against the virus.

A day ago, PM Modi, in a series of tweets, had said, the planet is battling the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. At various levels, governments and people are trying their best to combat it. South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the global population should leave no stone unturned to ensure people are healthy.

So far, more than 1,00,000 people have been infected in over 105 countries. Reportedly 3515 people have lost their lives globally and 83 cases have been detected in India.

