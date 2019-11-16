A Lahore court on Saturday gave permission to former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment without signing any bond, said reports.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Saturday told the media that he has no grudges with former Prime Minister. Pak PM’s statement came after the news of Nawaz Sharif’s deteriorating health surfaced. Khan said ailing former PM’s health is more important than politics. Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s chief Shehbaz Sharif had warned Imran Khan that he would be responsible if anything unfortunate happened to his brother. Alleging the Pakistan Government, Shehbaz Sharif had said that Nawaz Sharif is in this condition because of Imran Khan-led cabinet that was dilly-dallying on the removal of his name from the no-fly list.

Imran Khan told the media Pakistan government has always facilitated Nawaz Sharif on the humanitarian grounds. He said the government had also provided him a legal option to get his name off the Exit Control List (ECL).

Addressing the media, Khan added accused the Sharif family of doing politics on former PM’s health. He said Sharif family’s first priority should be to care about former PM’s health, so they should take him abroad instead of targetting the government and making it a political issue.



Reports said after a discussion with Pakistan PM, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah had also decided to allow Nawaz Sharif for a one-time fly for medical treatment for 4 weeks against a Rs 7 billion bond. However, the Pakistan government’s decision with such a condition was challenged by the PML-N with Lohore’s court on Friday.

Giving him a big relief, Lahore High Court today permitted former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment without signing any bond, said reports.

