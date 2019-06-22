Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's close aide Naeem ul Haque posted a photo on the micro-blogging site and captioned it as "PM Imran Khan 1969". The picture was actually the God of cricket - Sachin Tendulkar instead of Pakistan PM Imran Khan. The post became the reason for the laugh as other Pakistani social media users too shared the post with the same caption.

In an embarrassing moment, Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Naeem ul Haque on Saturday made a social media gaffe by sharing an old picture of Sachin Tendulkar and mistaking him for Imran Khan. Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s close aide Naeemul Haque – who is Special Assistant to Pak PM Imran Khan shared a picture captioned: PM Imran Khan 1969. The picture of a young man went viral. The black and white photo in which the batsman was seen lifting his bat towards the crowd. The co-founder of the PTI party actually shared the photo of iconic batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

The picture was photographed in 1988-89 after master blaster Sachin Tendulkar scored a century in his first Ranji Trophy game against Gujarat at the Wankhede Stadium.

The post became the reason for the laugh as it was not a photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan, but of cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar. Naeem was badly trolled after the photo went viral. The post became the laugh of the day as Tweeple replied with a scores of memes on Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan 1969 pic.twitter.com/uiivAOfszs — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) June 21, 2019

The post has been retweeted by more than 1200 times and has garnered more than 9000 likes. Social media started trolling Naeem in hilarious ways. The interesting thing about the post was some social media users from rival country Pakistan also shared the same post with the Imran Khan caption.

Virat Kohli 1857 pic.twitter.com/RDaNEKkMsY — Jibran T. Siddiqui (@jibransiddiqui) June 22, 2019

After the post went viral on social media. Users post the pictures and captioned it with other persons. Another user put up a photo of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, saying it was former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar.

Shoaib akhtar 😭 pic.twitter.com/rm4yXULw0w — Fauxy R E B E L (@GadhviLaxman) June 22, 2019

Shane warne 2002 pic.twitter.com/AzA1Vbx9t8 — Fauxy Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) June 22, 2019

This man in the pic scored a half century against Pakistan in the semi final of ICC cricket world cup 2011 in Mohali, India. https://t.co/Id8a2vNgus — Qoumi Team (@hi__hassan) June 22, 2019

Inzamam Ul Haq pic.twitter.com/hsBDoa3N31 — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) June 22, 2019

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App