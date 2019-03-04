Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan finally responded to a growing public sentiment that he deserves the world’s top peace award. PM Imran Khan on Monday said that the person who would deserve such a Nobel peace Prize would be the one who resolves the Kashmir dispute.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that he is not worthy of the Peace Prize adding, that the person worthy one who helps solve the Kashmir issue and brings peace in the sub-continent. On Saturday, National Assembly Secretariat of Pakistan submitted a motion calling for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has also filed an online petition for the nomination of Imran Khan for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2020 for his peace efforts and dialogues in the Asian region.

On Monday, Khan tweeted from his official Twitter handle and was talking about how the person who would deserve such a prize would be the one who resolves the Kashmir dispute.

I am not worthy of the Nobel Peace prize. The person worthy of this would be the one who solves the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people and paves the way for peace & human development in the subcontinent. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 4, 2019

Many users found it refreshing to see that Pakistan Prime Minster Imran Khan was shifting the focus from personalities to issues, saying it was a sign of a true leader.

On 14th February , a suicide attack claimed by terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed that killed more than 40 CRPF troopers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama and escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.

Last week, India bombed the JeM’s biggest training camp in Balakot and claimed to have killed a large number of terrorists. Pakistan reacted by capturing Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman after his MiG-21 fighter jet was shot down near the Line of Control on Febuary 27. He was released by Pakistan on Friday night as a peace gesture.

