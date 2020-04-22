Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has gone into isolation after he met a person last week, who was diagnosed with COVID-19. Faisal Sultan, Prime Minister’s personal physician and CEO of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital said they will follow all the protocols and recommendations and he has also been tested and the results are expected today. Faisal Edhi, son of philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and chairman of Eidhi Foundation, starting showing coronavirus symptoms last week just after meeting Imran Khan in Islamabad on April 15.

The symptoms lasted for four days and immediately after getting tested for coronavirus, his results were positive, Reports reveal that Faisal met Imran to hand him over Rs 10 million cheque for the coronavirus relief fund.

Further, there is no clarity on how Imran Khan will be running the government if he is asked to go under quarantine after his results. Considering the number of cases in Pakistan, 533 fresh cases have been reported in Pakistan in the last 24 hours with the confirmed cases over 9000. Further, the death toll of Pakistan is at 209.

Also Read: US President Donald Trump says immigration suspension to last 60 days, wishes North Korea leader Kim Jong Un well after reports of serious illness

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has gone into isolation over Corona as he met a philanthropist last week who has tested positive for the virus. Imran Khan to be tested. @ThePrintIndia — Snehesh Alex Philip (@sneheshphilip) April 22, 2020

As per reports, 2,156 people have recovered in Pakistan and 17 deaths have been recorded in the last few hours. Currently, 7,384 patients are undergoing through COVID-19 treatment in various hospitals and quarantine facilities across the country. State-wise status records Punjab with 4,328 cases along with 3,053 in Sindh, 1345 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan reports 495, Gilgit-Baltistan with 283 and 194 in Islamabad.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App