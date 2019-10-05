Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan through a tweet has issued a warning to the residents of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to not to cross the Line of Control (LoC) and extend help to Indian Kashmiris or they have to face action from the Indian side.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged the people of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to not to cross the Line of Control (LoC) and provide help to Indian Kashmiris. In a tweet, Imran Khan said that he understands the feelings of people of PoK for their Kashmiri brother residing in Jammu and Kashmir. But they should respect international borders too. Warning the people of PoK, Khan said anyone found trying to cross the LoC to provide help on the humanitarian grounds.

It was the first time that Imran Khan spoke on the Kashmir issue after his speech in the United Nations (UN). Khan also indirectly attacked India saying such act would give India an excuse to target Pakistan.

Imran Khan’s tweet came a day after thousands of Kashmiris tried took out protests rallies to Muzaffarabad from different parts of Pakistan. The processions were led by Pakistan’s Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), said reports.

I understand the anguish of the Kashmiris in AJK seeing their fellow Kashmiris in IOJK under an inhumane curfew for over 2 months. But any one crossing the LoC from AJK to provide humanitarian aid or support for Kashmiri struggle will play into the hands of the Indian narrative – — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 5, 2019

The tensions between India and Pakistan were accelerated after the dilution of Article 370 by the Narendra Modi government on August 5, under which Jammu and Kashmir was enjoying a special status and was separated from rest of India.

Since then Imran Khan has been trying to raise Kashmir issue on the world platforms. However, India made it clear that it’s India’s internal matter and no one needs to interfere. The same answer was reiterated by several countries.

At the United Nations, Imran Khan had described scrapped India’s act as inhuman curfew in Kashmir and had demanded to release all political leaders who were detained before it. However, Khan forgot to add that the Indian government had house-arrested them with all the luxurious facilities and they were nabbed just to control the situation and avoid politicization of such a sensitive issue.

