Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif Calls Neutralised Terrorists ‘Martyrs’, Vows Retaliation In Face-Saving Remarks After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, addressing the nation in the wake of India’s targeted operations against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), vowed retaliation on Wednesday, even as he called the neutralised terrorists “martyrs”. “We will avenge these martyrs for every drop of their blood spilled… Pakistan knows how to give a befitting reply. The entire nation salutes its brave armed forces,” Sharif said in face-saving remarks, news agency ANI reported.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following New Delhi’s deep precision strikes on terror camps under ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The Indian Armed Forces, meanwhile, remain on high alert after Pakistan launched artillery shelling on civilian areas in Poonch and Tangdhar in the late hours. These unprovoked ceasefire violations killed 15 civilians and injured 43 others, just hours after India targeted nine terror sites using precision-guided special munitions, ANI reported, quoting defence officials.

“The Army and security forces are on high alert given the possible misadventure by Pakistan,” defence officials reportedly said, adding that Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi is in direct communication with local formations along the Line of Control (LoC), who have reportedly been granted operational freedom to respond appropriately to any aggression, including artillery fire targeting Indian civilians.

Turkey Backs Pakistan’s Call for International Probe into Kashmir Attack, Urges Calm Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has extended support to Pakistan amid rising tensions with India. In a phone call with Sharif, Erdoğan expressed solidarity with the Pakistani people and condemned what they called “the violence” that erupted on the night of May 6. “Voicing Türkiye’s solidarity with Pakistan, President Erdoğan offered his condolences for the Pakistanis martyred in the attack and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded,” a statement from the Turkish Presidency said on X, even as Islamabad continues to deny any accountability for its role in the deadly attack in Pahalgam.

Notably, Erdoğan endorsed Pakistan’s demand for an international inquiry into the terror attack in Pahalgam. “Noting that Türkiye supports the calm and restrained policy pursued by Pakistan in this process, President Erdoğan stated that Pakistan’s proposal for an impartial, transparent and trustworthy international investigation into the Jammu and Kashmir terror attack is appropriate,” the Turkish statement read.

Erdoğan also emphasized Turkey’s readiness to help de-escalate the situation and avoid further instability in the region. “Stressing that Türkiye stands ready to do its utmost to prevent the tension from escalating, President Erdoğan added that diplomatic engagements will continue on the issue,” the statement concluded.

The escalation follows the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, including that of a Nepali citizen.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the armed forces for their precision and humanity in executing Operation Sindoor. “You know that today, under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, our Indian armed forces have made us all proud… Last night, our Indian armed forces displayed their valour and bravery, and scripted a new history,” Singh said while inaugurating Border Roads Organisation projects.

“The targets we decided on were accurately demolished with precision. Our armed forces also showed sensitivity in ensuring that the civilian population is not affected at all,” he added. “In a way, we can say that Indian jawans showed precision, alertness and humanity.”

Emergency response protocols have also been activated across Jammu and Kashmir. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the security situation in the border districts and assess civilian safety.

