Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Calls National Command Authority Meeting Amid India – Pakistan Tensions

Amid heightened military tensions in the region, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the National Command Authority (NCA), the apex body responsible for the country’s nuclear weapons policy and strategic command.
The decision to convene the NCA comes at a critical moment, though official sources have not disclosed the specific agenda of the meeting. The move signals a possible review of Pakistan’s strategic posture as regional security concerns continue to escalate.
India Strikes Pakistan’s 3 Airbases:
Pakistan Army Confirms Total Three Airbases Under Attack
1. Nur Khan Air Base, Chaklala, Rawalpindi
2. PAF Rafiqi Air Base, Shorkot, Punjab
3. PAF Murid Air Base, Chakwal, Punjab