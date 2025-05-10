Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Calls National Command Authority Meeting Amid India – Pakistan Tensions

Amid heightened military tensions in the region, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the National Command Authority (NCA), the apex body responsible for the country’s nuclear weapons policy and strategic command.

Amid heightened military tensions in the region, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the National Command Authority (NCA), the apex body responsible for the country’s nuclear weapons policy and strategic command.

The decision to convene the NCA comes at a critical moment, though official sources have not disclosed the specific agenda of the meeting. The move signals a possible review of Pakistan’s strategic posture as regional security concerns continue to escalate.

India Strikes Pakistan’s 3 Airbases:

Pakistan Army Confirms Total Three Airbases Under Attack

1. Nur Khan Air Base, Chaklala, Rawalpindi

2. ⁠PAF Rafiqi Air Base, Shorkot, Punjab

3. ⁠PAF Murid Air Base, Chakwal, Punjab

Advertisement · Scroll to continue