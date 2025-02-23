Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Claims, ‘If Pakistan Doesn’t Overtake India, Change My Name’; Gets Trolled Online

Shehbaz Sharif was in campaign mode when he opened development schemes and delivered speeches on the economic future of Pakistan. His speeches were on progress, self-sufficiency, and outpacing India in terms of development.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made many bold claims before, but his recent statement has created a social media storm. While speaking at an event in Dera Ghazi Khan, he made a promise, “If we do not overtake India, then my name is not Shehbaz Sharif!”

Although the statement was intended to enhance national morale, it instead became meme material, with netizens inundating social media with sarcasm, jokes, and even nicknames for the Pakistani leader.

Shehbaz Sharif was in campaign mode when he opened development schemes and delivered speeches on the economic future of Pakistan. His speeches were on progress, self-sufficiency, and outpacing India in terms of development. He boasted that his administration had already taken some steps forward, bringing down inflation from 40% to 2%—a fact difficult for many Pakistanis to swallow.

The prime minister also shot at Pakistan’s dependence on foreign economic assistance, assuring that under his tenure the nation would be governed on self-sufficiency rather than IMF loans.

“We will make Pakistan a great nation and surpass India as well,” he asserted.

Netizens Trolls

Shehbaz Sharif’s remark was too ‘funny’ for the internet to resist. In a matter of hours, X, was filled with snarky interpretations, memes, and humorous reactions.

One commented, “Which India is he referring to? The one on Google Maps?”

Another said, “Shehbaz should begin brainstorming alternative names already.”

One jokingly said, “Mungeri Lal ke haseen sapne!” (A reference to a fictional character who daydreams about impossible things.)

Lastly, one commented,”He’d better watch out—so much jumping around could kill him with a heart attack.”

While some teased his assertion, others admired his confidence, although many were skeptical if Pakistan has the economic path to keep pace with India anytime in the near future.

India and Pakistan relations

Though Shehbaz Sharif’s words may ring inspiring to some, economic facts paint a different picture. India, the world’s fifth-largest economy today, has a GDP of more than $3.7 trillion, thriving industries in technology, manufacturing, and infrastructure, and an increasing global presence.

Pakistan, however, has been experiencing high inflation, a weakening currency, and persistent economic turmoil. Despite attempts at improvement, overtaking India is more of a long-term aspiration than a near-term objective.

Interestingly, just weeks ago, Shehbaz Sharif was discussing peaceful relations with India. On Kashmir Solidarity Day, he spoke of diplomatic dialogue to end long-standing disputes.

