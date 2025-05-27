Home
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Offers Peace Talks With India Amid Tensions Over Kashmir, Water Treaty

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended an olive branch to India, expressing readiness to resume talks on key issues including Kashmir, water-sharing under the Indus Water Treaty, trade, and counter-terrorism.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Offers Peace Talks With India Amid Tensions Over Kashmir, Water Treaty

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed willingness to resume dialogue with India to resolve long-standing issues, including the Kashmir dispute, water-sharing challenges under the Indus Water Treaty, trade barriers, and counter-terrorism cooperation.


Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed willingness to resume dialogue with India to resolve long-standing issues, including the Kashmir dispute, water-sharing challenges under the Indus Water Treaty, trade barriers, and counter-terrorism cooperation.

Speaking during a joint press conference in Tehran with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Sharif said, “We are ready to talk, for the sake of peace, on water issues with our neighbour.” He emphasized Pakistan’s desire to resolve all outstanding disputes with India through peaceful negotiations. “We want peace and we will work for peace in the region through talks, on the table, and resolve our outstanding issues,” he added.

The visit to Iran follows Sharif’s recent trips to Turkiye and comes ahead of scheduled visits to Tajikistan and Azerbaijan, signaling Pakistan’s renewed push for regional diplomacy.

Sharif stated, “If they accept my offer of peace, then we will show that we really want peace, seriously and sincerely.” His comments mark a rare outreach from Islamabad amid a freeze in bilateral ties since 2019, when India revoked Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Iran Supports India-Pakistan Dialogue

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian voiced Tehran’s support for a durable ceasefire between India and Pakistan. According to Iran’s state media outlet IRNA, Pezeshkian called for diplomatic engagement among regional powers to resolve disputes and promote peace.

Indus Water Treaty Remains in Abeyance

Sharif’s peace overture comes against the backdrop of India putting the Indus Water Treaty a landmark 1960 agreement into abeyance following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives. The treaty, which governs water-sharing of the Indus River and its tributaries, was suspended as part of India’s strategic response to Pakistan-backed terrorism.

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reiterated that the treaty remains suspended until Pakistan “credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.”

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had earlier highlighted that “climate change, demographic shifts, and technological changes have created new realities on the ground,” reinforcing India’s stance on re-evaluating old agreements under current circumstances.

Trade Ban Still in Effect

India had also imposed a comprehensive trade ban on all goods imported from or exported to Pakistan following the terror attack, citing national security concerns. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry confirmed that the ban includes both direct and indirect trade, effectively halting bilateral commerce.

While Sharif’s statement marks a conciliatory tone, New Delhi is expected to maintain a cautious stance unless concrete steps are taken by Pakistan to dismantle terror networks operating from its soil. The road to resuming dialogue appears contingent on Pakistan demonstrating a credible commitment to peace.

(With ANI Inputs)

