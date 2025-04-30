Home
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Live Tv
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Speaks To US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio, Calls India’s Actions ‘Provocative’: Report

Amid escalating tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused India of provocative actions, urging the U.S. to intervene and press India for de-escalation.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Speaks To US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio, Calls India’s Actions ‘Provocative’: Report

Pakistan PM Sharif urges U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to press India for de-escalation amid rising tensions over the Pahalgam attack.


Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, on Wednesday accused India of engaging in “escalatory and provocative behaviour,” a statement made amidst growing tensions between the two nations following a terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

According to an AFP report, Sharif, in a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, urged the United States to press India to “dial down the rhetoric and act responsibly.” In a statement released by his office, Sharif said, “India’s provocations would only serve to distract Pakistan from its ongoing efforts to defeat terrorism, particularly from militant groups.”

Potential Military Action from India

In a further escalation of rhetoric, Pakistan also claimed to possess “credible evidence” indicating that India is preparing to carry out a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours. Pakistan cautioned India that any such action would have serious consequences. The statement followed comments made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, in which he gave the Indian armed forces “complete operational freedom” to determine their course of action.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, took to X (formerly Twitter), asserting that Pakistan had “credible intelligence” suggesting India was preparing to launch a military operation against Pakistan in the coming days. Tarar emphasized that India was basing its plans on “baseless and concocted allegations” regarding Pakistan’s involvement in the Pahalgam incident.

Pakistan Seeks Neutral Investigation into Pahalgam Attack

In the midst of these tensions, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also reached out to the United Nations for support. On Tuesday, Sharif spoke with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, urging a neutral investigation into the deadly Pahalgam attack. In a message posted on X, Sharif said, “I reaffirmed Pakistan’s condemnation of terrorism in all its forms, rejected baseless Indian accusations, and called for a transparent and neutral investigation into the Pahalgam incident.”

Sharif also emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to peace but made it clear that the country would defend its sovereignty “with full force if challenged.”

