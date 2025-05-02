Home
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s YouTube Channel Blocked In India Amid National Security Concerns

The action is part of a wider digital crackdown initiated by the Indian government, which recently banned 16 major Pakistani YouTube channels, citing the spread of communal hatred, fake news, and anti-India propaganda.

PM Shehbaz Sharif


India has blocked access to the official YouTube channel of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

Visitors to the channel now see a notice stating, “This content is currently unavailable in this country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order.”

India Bans 16 Pakistani YouTube Channels for Spreading Misinformation

The action is part of a wider digital crackdown initiated by the Indian government, which recently banned 16 major Pakistani YouTube channels, citing the spread of communal hatred, fake news, and anti-India propaganda.

Prominent media outlets such as Dawn, ARY News, Samaa TV, Geo News, and Bol News were among those blacklisted. Collectively, these platforms had over 63 million subscribers.

Pakistani Journalists’ Channels Also Targeted in Crackdown

Several individual YouTube accounts operated by Pakistani journalists were also restricted. Those affected include Irshad Bhatti, Asma Shirazi, Umar Cheema, and Muneeb Farooq.

The ban is reportedly based on intelligence inputs and recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In addition to targeting Pakistani channels, the Indian government has also taken issue with the BBC’s coverage of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Ministry of External Affairs raised formal objections over the BBC referring to the attackers as “militants” rather than “terrorists”, accusing the outlet of biased and insensitive reporting. The complaint was conveyed directly to BBC India Head Jackie Martin.

PM Modi Promises Stern Action Against Terror Groups

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the attack, promising the “harshest punishment” for the perpetrators and those aiding them.
He emphasized that such acts are aimed at disrupting peace and development in Kashmir, and vowed not to let them succeed.

In the wake of the attack and India’s security clampdown, visas for several Pakistani nationals have been revoked. Over 500 individuals, including diplomats, were reportedly sent back to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have escalated operations against militant infrastructure. Properties believed to be linked with terror outfits have been demolished, and suspected collaborators have been detained, as part of India’s strengthened counterterrorism efforts.

