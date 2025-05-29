Home
Thursday, May 29, 2025
  Pakistan Politician Shares Stage With Pahalgam Terror Attack Mastermind at Lashkar Rally in Lahore

Pakistan Politician Shares Stage With Pahalgam Terror Attack Mastermind at Lashkar Rally in Lahore

In a shocking development, the man accused of planning the deadly Pahalgam terror attack was seen sharing the stage with a senior Pakistani politician at a rally organized by the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Lahore.

Pakistan Politician Shares Stage With Pahalgam Terror Attack Mastermind at Lashkar Rally in Lahore

The man accused of planning the deadly Pahalgam terror attack was seen sharing the stage with a senior Pakistani politician at a rally.


In a shocking development, the man accused of planning the deadly Pahalgam terror attack was seen sharing the stage with a senior Pakistani politician at a rally organized by the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Lahore.

Saifullah Ahmad, also known as “Kasuri,” who is believed to be the mastermind behind the Pahalgam attack in India, stood alongside Malik Ahmad Khan, the current Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, during the controversial gathering.

The rally, held in Lahore, was organized to mark the anniversary of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons tests. But it quickly became the center of attention after the presence of key figures linked to terrorism came to light.

Adding to the seriousness of the event, Talha Saeed—son of Lashkar-e-Taiba chief and 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed—was also part of the gathering. His presence at the rally further deepened concerns about the growing ties between extremist elements and political leaders in Pakistan.

Lashkar rally blurs line between politics and terror

The event has triggered serious concerns within security and diplomatic circles, especially in India, where authorities are closely watching the disturbing developments across the border.

Officials say this is yet another example of how terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba continue to operate openly in Pakistan with political backing or at least silent approval.

“The fact that a provincial assembly speaker is sharing the stage with someone like Saifullah ‘Kasuri’ shows how deep the nexus between politicians and terrorists runs in Pakistan,” said a senior intelligence officer based in New Delhi.

Lashkar continues open activities despite global terror tag

Lashkar-e-Taiba has been banned internationally and designated a terror organization by the United Nations, the United States, and several other countries. Despite this, the group and its affiliates continue to hold public rallies in Pakistan, often under the guise of charity or nationalist causes.

The presence of high-profile political figures at such gatherings raises questions about Pakistan’s commitment to fighting terrorism, especially when these rallies are allowed to happen openly in major cities like Lahore.

India is expected to raise the issue at international platforms, including the United Nations and with global allies as part of its ongoing effort to expose Pakistan’s support for terrorism.

