Pakistan Prepares To Secure Islamabad Ahead Of SCO Summit Amid Rising Tensions

In preparation for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, Pakistan is tightening security measures in Islamabad due to recent militant violence and political unrest, including troop deployments and public holidays.

In light of increasing militant violence and ongoing political unrest, Pakistani authorities are gearing up to enforce strict security measures in the capital, Islamabad, ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, this important two-day conference will host high-ranking officials, including India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

In the weeks leading to the summit, the Pakistani government has intensified its crackdown on dissenting voices. This includes the prohibition of an ethnic nationalist movement and the implementation of new laws that limit protests within the capital. Additionally, authorities have arrested hundreds of supporters of imprisoned opposition leader Imran Khan, who attempted to hold a march in Islamabad earlier this month.

Concerns for security have been amplified following a recent attack in Karachi, where a convoy of Chinese engineers was targeted, underscoring the precarious environment in a country where separatist groups frequently aim for Chinese nationals. As a precaution, Islamabad has authorized troop deployments in public areas for the duration of the summit.

Importance Of The Summit

Security analyst Imtiaz Gul, the executive director of the Center for Research and Security Studies, emphasizes the significance of the meeting, stating that it comes at a time when Pakistan is “not seen as safe.” He acknowledged that the government has made extensive security arrangements, reflecting its commitment to ensuring a peaceful event without incidents.

The SCO comprises an influential alliance of countries, including China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus, with an additional 16 countries participating as observers or dialogue partners. While Pakistan’s arch-rival India will send its foreign minister in a rare visit, all other member nations are expected to dispatch heads of state.

Often viewed as a counterbalance to the Western-centric NATO military alliance, the SCO serves as a platform for China and Russia to enhance their regional influence, particularly amid their tensions with the U.S. and Europe over issues such as Taiwan and the Ukraine invasion. Although the SCO’s agenda includes discussions on security, this summit will likely prioritize trade, humanitarian issues, and cultural exchanges.

Domestic Unrest Looms

Despite the focus on international matters, Pakistan’s internal challenges will likely overshadow the summit. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by Imran Khan, has indicated plans for protests. Previous demonstrations by PTI supporters have resulted in significant disruptions, including a three-day lockdown in the capital, during which mobile signals were cut off, and entry and exit points were barricaded.

During a press conference, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, the minister for planning, accused the PTI of attempting to portray a negative image of Pakistan to the world, stating, “Instead, they aim to present a picture of the country filled with tear gas and unrest.”

To facilitate security and reduce movement around the city, authorities have declared a three-day public holiday for Islamabad and its neighboring city, Rawalpindi, beginning Monday. Key government areas hosting the summit, known as the “red zone,” have been fortified with manicured lawns surrounded by razor wire.

