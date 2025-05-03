Home
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Live Tv
Pakistan President Summons National Assembly Session On May 5, Days After Pahalgam Terror Attack

The President of Pakistan has summoned an emergency session of the National Assembly on May 5, amid escalating tensions with India following the Pahalgam terror attack. The session is expected to address India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Pakistan President summons National Assembly on May 5 amid tensions with India ; focus likely on Indus Waters Treaty, terror attack fallout.


The President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, has called for an emergency session of the National Assembly, set to take place on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 5:00 PM. This move comes as tensions between Pakistan and India continue to escalate.

A formal notification was issued by the National Assembly Secretariat on May 3, 2025, confirming the session’s timing and date. The notification read:

“NATIONAL ASSEMBLY SECRETARIAT
Islamabad, the 3rd May, 2025
NOTIFICATION
No.F.1(7)/2025-Legis.- In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President has been pleased to summon the National Assembly to meet in the Parliament House, Islamabad on Monday, the 5th May, 2025 at 5.00 p.m.
Sd/- (TAHIR HUSSAIN)
Secretary General”

Pakistan National Assembly Session To Focus On The Indus Waters Treaty (IWT)

Reports suggest that the upcoming session will largely focus on the deteriorating diplomatic ties between Pakistan and India, with a particular emphasis on India’s recent decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). The decades-old water-sharing agreement was brokered by the World Bank and has long been regarded as a vital mechanism for managing shared water resources.

According to Pakistani media, Pakistan’s government is preparing to present a “strong condemnation” resolution during the National Assembly proceedings in response to India’s action. The resolution will likely express Pakistan’s stance on the suspension of the treaty and seek a diplomatic resolution to address the potential fallout.

Also Read: From Zia's Islamisation To Asim Munir's Provocations: How Pakistan's Army Chiefs Differ, Yet Stay Fixated On Kashmir

