Pakistan President Summons National Assembly Session On May 5, Days After Pahalgam Terror Attack

The President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, has called for an emergency session of the National Assembly, set to take place on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 5:00 PM. This move comes as tensions between Pakistan and India continue to escalate.

A formal notification was issued by the National Assembly Secretariat on May 3, 2025, confirming the session’s timing and date. The notification read:

“NATIONAL ASSEMBLY SECRETARIAT

Islamabad, the 3rd May, 2025

NOTIFICATION

No.F.1(7)/2025-Legis.- In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President has been pleased to summon the National Assembly to meet in the Parliament House, Islamabad on Monday, the 5th May, 2025 at 5.00 p.m.

Sd/- (TAHIR HUSSAIN)

Secretary General”

#BREAKING: In a midnight order, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari has summoned a session of the National Assembly (Parliament) on Monday, May 5 2025 at 5:00pm. More anti-India rhetoric on Pakistan sponsored Pahalgam terror attack expected. Panic mode. pic.twitter.com/dBgcI07F82 Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 3, 2025

Pakistan National Assembly Session To Focus On The Indus Waters Treaty (IWT)

Reports suggest that the upcoming session will largely focus on the deteriorating diplomatic ties between Pakistan and India, with a particular emphasis on India’s recent decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). The decades-old water-sharing agreement was brokered by the World Bank and has long been regarded as a vital mechanism for managing shared water resources.

According to Pakistani media, Pakistan’s government is preparing to present a “strong condemnation” resolution during the National Assembly proceedings in response to India’s action. The resolution will likely express Pakistan’s stance on the suspension of the treaty and seek a diplomatic resolution to address the potential fallout.

