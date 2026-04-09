Pakistan Pretending To Be Peacemaker In US-Iran Ceasefire: Mediator Or Just A Convenient Channel For Washington’s Strategy?

Moreover, Pakistan’s involvement as a mediator did not come from its diplomatic prowess but with a belief that Iran was more “likely to accept the US-backed offer if it was delivered by a Muslim-majority neighbour state,” as per the report.

Social Media Slip Exposes Internal Gaps

The blunder from Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on a social media post, in a rush to claim credit, also exposed limited say over the deal.

Sharif, who framed the deal as Pakistan’s initiative, mistakenly included a subject line at the top of his post: “draft — Pakistan’s PM message on X”

Pakistan’s attempt to cast itself as a neutral player also came under threat when a drone attack hit the Saudi petrochemical hub of Jubail, a Financial Times report revealed. Islamabad had signed a mutual defence pact with Riyadh last year. Pakistan still stayed neutral, allowing it to engage in diplomatic efforts.

Ceasefire Confusion Over Lebanon

Pakistan PM has also stated that Lebanon was included in the ceasefire, but Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu both have dismissed this statement, allowing Israel to continue its military operations against Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, the diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran is set to take place in Islamabad this weekend, where both sides will hold direct talks aimed at ending weeks of intense hostilities following the outbreak of war.

Two-Week Ceasefire Framework

The meeting follows an immediate ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran for two weeks after weeks of conflict in the region.

The US delegation will be led by Vice President JD Vance, and the Iranian delegation will be led by Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

This comes after Trump suspended the “bombing and attack” campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and saying that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Israel’s Deadliest Strikes on Lebanon Kill Hundreds, Iran Issues Chilling Retaliation Warning as Ceasefire Faces Danger