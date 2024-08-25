Pakistan: PTI Forms Committee Led By Arif Alvi To Resolve Party Disputes

In a recent development, Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has established a committee led by former President Arif Alvi to address internal divisions. Reports ARY News.

This development follows the recent leak of messages involving Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, and PTI leader Raoof Hasan concerning Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi.

The leaked messages included a request from Aleema Khan for Raoof Hasan to halt the dissemination of Bushra Bibi’s message about a meeting with Imran Khan in jail, which was reportedly causing confusion.

Further, Aleema Khan called this leaked message as “foolish” and urged Hasan not to further circulate it.

Moreover, the message from Bushra Bibi allegedly claimed, that she was prevented from meeting Imran Khan alone in prison and that pressure was being applied to mistreat him.

What Will the Committee Do?

Meanwhile, this committee is tasked with investigating and resolving party conflicts, and it is expected to deliver recommendations within a week. Arif Alvi will chair the committee, which will engage with PTI leaders and stakeholders to address their concerns.

In addition, PTI delegates also met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, to discuss potential cooperation and resolve differences.

These two parties explored possibilities for joint efforts, including the formation of committees to facilitate collaboration. PTI proposed working together in Parliament to challenge the government more effectively, while JUI-F representatives indicated that any decision would follow further internal discussions.

