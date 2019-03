Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Punjab government has removed Fayyaz Chohan from the post of Punjab Information Minister following derogatory remarks about the Hindu community. The party took to Twitter regarding the issue. The party has said that tolerance is the first and foremost pillar of Pakistan

Pakistan Punjab Government has sacked information and culture minister Fayyaz Chohan for his derogatory remarks against the Hindu community. On Tuesday, Fayyaz was accepted by the Pakistan Punjab Government. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took to its official Twitter handle and announced that its minister for information has resigned and has been accepted by the party with immediate effect.

PTI Punjab government has removed Fayyaz Chohan from the post of Punjab Information Minister following derogatory remarks about the Hindu community. Bashing someone’s faith should not b a part of any narrative.Tolerance is the first & foremost pillar on which #Pakistan was built. pic.twitter.com/uKJiReWc26 — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 5, 2019

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More