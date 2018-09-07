While speaking at Pakistan's 53rd Defence Day in Rawalpindi on September 6, General Qamar Bajwa said that he salutes the people of India-occupied Kashmir for fighting bravely and not letting go of their stand. The following remarks were made at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi in the presence of newly elected Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing his country at an event organised to celebrate Pakistan’s Defence Day, Pak Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa spilt venom for India by stating that the Pakistan Army is ready to avenge the bloodshed of his people at the borders. While speaking at Pakistan’s 53rd Defence Day in Rawalpindi on September 6, General Qamar Bajwa said that he salutes the people of India-occupied Kashmir for fighting bravely and not letting go of their stand. The following remarks were made at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi in the presence of newly elected Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking at the ceremony, Qamar Bajwa said that he along with his forces have learnt a lot during their service to Pakistan. He added that during those times fear and terrorism were on the rise. Homes, schools and places of worship all were attacked, he added.

On Pakistan’s Defence Day, Bajwa added that efforts are being made to weaken and divide the country from within. Lauding the efforts of Pak Army, Qamar Bajwa said that he salutes all the citizens of his country who stood against and fought such elements.

The following update comes just a few days after Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu faced the heat for hugging General Bajwa while attending Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony. A controversy was stirred after a photograph of Navjot Singh Sidhu seated next to PoK President Masood Khan went viral on social media

