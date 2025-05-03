Pakistan Receives Military Aid From These Countries Amid Tensions With India

Following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan has received military aid from China and Turkey while urging international intervention, raising regional tensions with India.

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 27 people dead, Pakistan is reportedly fearing a retaliatory strike from India. Reacting to the rising tensions, the Pakistani Army has reached out to its strategic allies, requesting military aid and international mediation. According to intelligence sources, China and Turkey have responded with direct military support, raising the stakes in the South Asian region.

Turkey Sends Six Hercules C-130 Aircraft Loaded with Military Equipment

As per reports, Turkey dispatched six C-130 Hercules aircraft to Pakistan on Friday. These versatile tactical transport planes are capable of:

Transporting troops, weapons, and equipment

Conducting aerial reconnaissance and resupply Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Performing emergency and combat logistics missions

Although the exact cargo remains undisclosed, speculation suggests that military-grade weapons and supplies were part of the delivery intended to boost Pakistan’s defensive preparedness.

🇨🇳 China Delivers PL-15 Air-to-Air Missiles for JF-17 Fighter Jets

In a strategic development, China has reportedly supplied PL-15 Beyond Visual Range (BVR) air-to-air missiles to Pakistan. These cutting-edge missiles were unveiled by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), mounted on the new JF-17 Block III fighter jets.

Key PL-15 Features:

Active radar guidance

Range: 200–300 km (120–190 miles)

Speed: Over Mach 5

High manoeuvrability, capable of targeting aircraft from long standoff distances

The PL-15 is expected to enhance Pakistan’s air combat reach, particularly in the context of escalating border tensions with India.

What This Means for India–Pakistan Military Balance

The deployment of PL-15 missiles and the logistical aid via Turkey’s C-130s indicates a serious escalation in Pakistan’s defense posture. The PL-15 could potentially allow Pakistani fighter pilots to strike Indian aircraft before being detected or engaged, providing a significant tactical edge in the event of a conflict.

Similarly, the Hercules aircraft enhances rapid deployment capabilities for the Pakistani Army, improving mobility of troops and weapons across conflict zones.

🇮🇳 Does India Have a Countermeasure?

Yes — India’s air superiority remains firm, despite Pakistan’s new acquisitions. The Rafale fighter jets in the Indian Air Force’s arsenal come equipped with:

Meteor BVR missiles (with similar range and precision)

SPECTRA Electronic Warfare (EW) system

Networked air combat capabilities

In addition, India operates a wide array of surface-to-air missiles (SAMs), anti-aircraft, and anti-missile systems that provide robust defense against aerial incursions.

Military experts believe India continues to maintain an upper hand in any potential air conflict scenario due to superior technology, logistics, and experience.

Diplomatic Fallout and Global Mediation Efforts

Pakistan has also sought mediation from China and Russia and has called for an international investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack, signalling a desire to both deflect blame and avoid unilateral retaliation from India.

However, New Delhi has yet to respond officially to Pakistan’s diplomatic manoeuvring. Regional analysts warn that external military aid to Pakistan may worsen Indo-Pak tensions in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ: