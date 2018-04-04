The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday, April 3, released a list of terrorist individuals and organisations, with 139 entries from Pakistan. The list includes Indian national Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and Lashkar-e-Taiba's supremo and 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Mohammad Saeed. The list by UN showed that terrorist entities were either based in Pakistan or work from there or had links with Pakistani individuals.

According to a list by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), accessed on Tuesday, April 3, 139 terrorist individuals and entities are from Pakistan. The list depicted that all those identified individuals live in Pakistan, and operated from there or have been associated with groups that used Pakistani territory for carrying out their operations: such as Al Qaeda’s Ayman al-Zawahiri and Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed among others.

According to a report published by Dawn, the very first person on the list is Osama bin Laden’s heritor, Ayman al-Zawahiri. As per the UN data, he is still hiding somewhere “in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border area”. Several suspected terrorists are arrested in Pakistan and handed over to the US authorities. Some of them had a Pakistani passport, issued by Pakistani missions in West Asia and renewed in Pakistan. The 2nd person on the list is Ramzi Mohammad bin al-Sheibah, a Yemeni national who is considered as an internationally known terrorist. It also includes an Indian national, Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, who has held various Pakistani passports issued in Rawalpindi and Karachi. The UN claims that he owns “palatial bungalow in the hilly area of Noorabad, Karachi”.

Lashkar-e-Taiba’s supremo and 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Mohammad Saeed is listed as well, wanted by Interpol for his major involvements in terrorist activities The US on Tuesday, April 3, designated Hafiz Saeed’s political front Milli Muslim League (MML) as a foreign terrorist organisation. The list by UN showed that terrorist entities were either based in Pakistan or work from there or had links with Pakistani individuals, such as-Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, Wafa Humanitarian Organisation, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Rabita Trust among others.

