Pakistan has said that it is neither concerned nor has any objection if India diverted the waters of Beas, Ravi and Sutlej and supplies it to its people. The statement comes after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the country has decided to divert the water. Secretary of Pakistan’s Ministry of Water Resources Khawaja Shumail said that Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) allows India to divert the water and it is not against the provisions of the water-distribution treaty signed on September 19, 1960.

Shumail added that Pakistan will raise strong objections in case India diverted the waters of Chenab, Indus and Jhelum. He added that Pakistan has the right over these rivers.

Similarly, Pakistan’s Commissioner for Indus Waters, Syed Mehr Ali Shah said that during the signing of the treaty, it was accepted by both countries that India will utilise the waters of Beas, Ravi and Sutlej. Recently, under the IWT, Pakistani delegation visited various hydropower projects in India.

After the Pulwama terror attack on CRPF convoy which claimed the lives of 44 CRPF soldiers, Indian took several steps to punish Pakistan for its involvement in the terror attack. The country snatched the Most Favoured Nation status from Pakistan and decided to isolate it internationally. india also raised the customs duty of200% on all imports.

There have been calls for boycotting Pakistan from every nook and corner of the country. Even, people including op former cricketer have called on the government to no play scheduled World Cup match with a neighbouring country in June in England.

