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Home > World News > Pakistan SC Orders Transfer of Ex-PM Imran Khan to Hospital: Is His Condition Critical?

Pakistan SC Orders Transfer of Ex-PM Imran Khan to Hospital: Is His Condition Critical?

Pakistan's top court has ordered the transfer of former PM Imran Khan from Adiala jail to Islamabad’s Shifa International Hospital within 48 hours to address deteriorating health conditions.

Imran Khan’s health in jail has become a major talking point (AI IMAGE)
Imran Khan’s health in jail has become a major talking point (AI IMAGE)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-18 16:39 IST

In a latest development, Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered the transfer of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan to a hospital in Islamabad after growing concerns over his health. The 73-year-old has been in custody since August 2023, and his family and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have repeatedly raised concerns about his medical condition. The court has directed authorities to move Khan to Shifa International Hospital within 48 hours. He is expected to remain there until at least September 16, according to reports.

Supreme Court Orders Hospital Transfer

The latest development follows renewed concerns about Khan’s deteriorating health while in prison. The Supreme Court’s order comes after his family and party pushed for specialised treatment outside the jail. A medical board is also expected to assess his condition. Khan’s family has sought the involvement of his personal doctors and a family representative in his treatment.

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Concerns Over Khan’s Vision Loss

Khan’s health concerns have been particularly focused on his right eye. In February, a court-appointed report said he had been left with only about 15% vision in the affected eye after suffering a retinal vein blockage. His lawyers had earlier said he had lost nearly 85% of his vision in that eye. Government-appointed doctors later reported significant improvement following treatment, with his right-eye vision improving from 6/36 to 6/9. However, Khan’s family and personal doctor questioned the assessment because they had not been allowed to independently examine him.

Family Questions Government’s Medical Claims

Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, has repeatedly demanded that his personal doctors and a family representative be present during his medical examinations and treatment. The family has expressed a lack of confidence in medical reports issued without the participation of Khan’s chosen doctors, arguing that they need direct access to assess his condition.

Reports Raise Concerns Over His Overall Health

Medical reports submitted in earlier proceedings have also raised concerns about Khan’s broader health, including fluctuations in blood pressure, heart palpitations and significant mental stress. PTI has additionally alleged that Khan has been kept in isolation and that family meetings have been severely restricted. Pakistan’s government has disputed claims that he has been held in complete isolation, saying he has had access to various facilities while in custody.

Why was Imran Arrested?

Khan was first arrested on May 9, 2023, triggering protests across Pakistan. He was arrested again on August 5, 2023, in connection with corruption cases, including the Toshakhana case involving state gifts. He has remained in custody since then while facing multiple legal cases. Khan and his party have repeatedly described the cases against him as politically motivated, while authorities have maintained that he is being prosecuted under the law.

Also Read: What Is Divyastra Mk3? Meet India’s Indigenous Jet-Powered Weapon, Its Key Features And Why China, Pakistan Must Worry

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Pakistan SC Orders Transfer of Ex-PM Imran Khan to Hospital: Is His Condition Critical?
Tags: Adiala jail health concernshome-hero-pos-4Imran KhanImran Khan hospital transferImran Khan jailShifa International HospitalSupreme Court of Pakistan order

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Pakistan SC Orders Transfer of Ex-PM Imran Khan to Hospital: Is His Condition Critical?

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Pakistan SC Orders Transfer of Ex-PM Imran Khan to Hospital: Is His Condition Critical?
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Pakistan SC Orders Transfer of Ex-PM Imran Khan to Hospital: Is His Condition Critical?
Pakistan SC Orders Transfer of Ex-PM Imran Khan to Hospital: Is His Condition Critical?

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