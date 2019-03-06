Pakistan seals Jamaat-ud-Dawa hospital, dispensaries in Rawalpindi: Pakistan on Wednesday sealed the hospital and dispensaries run by Hafiz Saeed's proscribed Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) on Chakrah and Adiala roads of Rawalpindi. The action against Saeed's establishments comes only a day after his JuD and its wing Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) were banned under the country's Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

Pakistan seals Jamaat-ud-Dawa hospital, dispensaries in Rawalpindi: Pakistan on Wednesday sealed the hospital and dispensaries run by Hafiz Saeed’s proscribed Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) on Chakrah and Adiala roads of Rawalpindi. According to reports, the crackdown on the establishments run by banned outfits in the country would continue and the list of same has also been framed. However, no arrest would be made in the process, reports said. The action against Saeed’s establishments comes only a day after his JuD and its wing Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) were banned under the country’s Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

After Pulwama terror attack and retaliatory air strikes on Balakot terror camps, global pressure is mounting on Pakistan to take action against all the terror outfits operating from the country.

Having no alternative left, Pakistan on Tuesday imposed a ban on the Jud and FiF and included them in the list of proscribed organisations.

According to reports, Islamabad also confiscated the property owned by Mumbai terror attack mastermind. Pakistani authorities took over the Saeed-led seminaries and property belonging to JuD and FIF under the country’s National Action Plan. The crackdown was intensified in Chakwal and Attock districts of Punjab province.

On Monday, Pakistan arrested 44 members of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad including the brother Mufti Abdul Rouf and son Hamad Azhar of Masood Azhar. Minister for information Shehryar Afridi, while announcing the arrest of Jaish members, maintained that Islamabad would allow the country’s soil to be used against any country for terror activities.

Ministry of interior secretary Azam Suleman Khan had said that the detained Jaish members include those who India named in the dossier over the Pulwama suicide bombing on February 14. At least 44 CRPF jawans were killed in the suicide attack on Srinagar-Jammu Highway in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

