Pakistan Security Forces Battle Separatist Militants in Dramatic Train Hijacking

In a shocking and unprecedented attack, separatist militants hijacked a passenger train in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, taking around 300 people hostage. The train, which was traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, was ambushed as it entered a tunnel in Bolan district on Tuesday. By Wednesday, Pakistani security forces launched a rescue operation, engaging in fierce gunfights with the insurgents.

Hostages Trapped as Militants Wear Explosive Vests

Government spokesman Shahid Rind confirmed that security forces were proceeding with extreme caution, as the militants were wearing vests loaded with explosives. He described the attack as “an act of terrorism.” Helicopters were deployed to support the forces in the rugged terrain.

According to officials, at least 27 militants have been killed so far, and over 150 hostages have been rescued. However, around 300 people were initially aboard the train when it was hijacked. The attackers reportedly belong to the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group that has a history of targeting security forces and foreign nationals, particularly Chinese workers involved in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

How the Attack Unfolded

Security officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, revealed chilling details of the attack. The train was partially inside the tunnel when militants blew up the tracks, forcing the engine and its nine coaches to come to a halt. The attackers opened fire, critically injuring the train driver and attacking the guards onboard. The exact number of guards and their fate remain unclear.

Authorities confirmed that women and children were among the rescued hostages. Some passengers have been transported to their hometowns, while others are receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Mach district and Quetta, located about 100 kilometers (62 miles) away.

BLA Demands Prisoner Swap

The Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack and has stated they are willing to negotiate the release of the hostages in exchange for their jailed members. “We are ready to free passengers if the government agrees to release our imprisoned fighters,” BLA spokesman Jeeyand Baloch said in a statement on Tuesday night.

The Pakistani government has not officially responded to the offer. In previous instances, authorities have refused to negotiate with insurgent groups, fearing that such agreements could encourage further attacks.

Regional Tensions and Ongoing Insurgencies

Balochistan has long been a hotspot for separatist movements. The region, which borders Iran and Afghanistan, has witnessed decades of unrest, with militants demanding greater autonomy and a larger share of its natural resources. Insurgencies in both Pakistan and Iran have strained relations between the two countries. Each government has accused the other of either supporting or turning a blind eye to separatist groups operating along their shared border.

One such group, Jaish al-Adl, has been active in Iran, carrying out multiple attacks in recent years. Tehran has repeatedly sought Pakistan’s help in countering the threat. Similarly, Pakistan has asked Iran to crack down on BLA fighters using Iranian territory as a safe haven.

In January 2024, tensions escalated when both nations conducted cross-border airstrikes targeting insurgents. At least 11 people were killed in the attacks, but the situation was quickly de-escalated through diplomatic talks.

Security Risks and Civilian Impact

This train hijacking marks the first time militants in Balochistan have successfully taken a passenger train hostage. Previously, they had attacked trains but never managed to seize control of one. Given that Pakistani military personnel frequently use trains for travel, most trains in the province usually have armed security personnel onboard.

In November, a separatist group carried out a suicide bombing at a train station in Quetta, killing 26 people. Pakistani authorities estimate that the BLA has around 3,000 fighters.

Independent security analyst Syed Muhammad Ali warned that targeting civilians could ultimately harm the BLA’s cause. “After failing to damage the Pakistan Army within Balochistan, BLA has shifted its targets from military to unarmed civilians. This may give them instant public and media attention, but it will weaken their support base within the civilian population, which is their ultimate objective,” he said.

Struggles in Balochistan

Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest but least populated province. Despite its rich oil and mineral reserves, the region remains underdeveloped. Many ethnic Baloch people believe they have been marginalized and exploited by the central government. The growing resentment has fueled separatist movements, making Balochistan one of the most volatile areas in Pakistan.

With the latest hijacking, security concerns in the region have reached a new high. As security forces continue their rescue operation, the government faces tough decisions on whether to negotiate or take a hardline stance against insurgents. Either way, the attack underscores the deep-rooted unrest in Balochistan and its potential to impact Pakistan’s national security and international relations.