Pakistan Senate Passes Resolution Condemning Terrorism, Rejects Role in Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Pakistani Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution condemning all forms and manifestations of terrorism, while denying any accountability in the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 people dead.

The resolution comes in the wake of rising tensions between the neighbours following the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, with India alleging Pakistan’s involvement — a claim Islamabad has denied.

In the resolution, the upper house of Parliament said the killing of innocent civilians is fundamentally against the values upheld by Pakistan. It rejected what it called “frivolous and baseless attempts” to associate Pakistan with the incident, describing the campaign as “orchestrated and mala fide.”

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

The Senate further condemned what it claimed was the use of certain narratives for “narrow political gains”.

The resolution also addressed India’s move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, a decades-old water-sharing agreement brokered by the World Bank. The Senate termed this suspension a “blatant violation” and an “act of war,” warning that any provocation — whether military or through what it described as “water terrorism”—would be met with a “firm, swift and decisive response.”

In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The country further decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

Seeking to highlight Pakistan’s defensive capabilities, the Senate referred to the country’s military actions in February 2019 as “proof of its readiness” to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.