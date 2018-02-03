A senior politician and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani in Pakistan committed suicide after killing his wife. Bajrani and his wife body were found dead at their residence in Karachi. After the initial investigation, the police is suspecting the domestic dispute between the couple behind the incident. The police reports said the minister shot one bullet in his head whereas his wife was shot thrice.

Pakistani provincial minister Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, who was found dead in his house along with his wife, first killed her and then committed suicide with the same weapon, the police said on Friday. Bijarani and his wife Fariha Razak were found dead on Thursday at their residence in Karachi. The police said they suspect a domestic dispute to be behind the incident, Geo News reported. A press release by the police stated that the initial reports revealed that all the bullet casings collected from the crime scene were fired from the same weapon.

Bijarani, a veteran leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), was the Planning and Development Minister in Sindh province. His wife was a journalist. Funeral prayers for the minister and his wife were held shortly after Friday prayers. While Razzaq’s funeral was held in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority area, prayers for Bijarani were offered in Kashmore. A meeting of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges was held Friday at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of member of National Assembly (MNA) Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon.

The committee prayed for the departed souls of late MNA Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani and his wife. The committee welcomed MNA Rana Muhammad Ishaq Khan for becoming a member of the Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges.

