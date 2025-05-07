Pakistan Shuts Down Airspace for Commercial Flights at Lahore and Islamabad Airports

In a major move amid growing regional tensions, Pakistan has closed its airspace for all commercial flights operating out of Lahore and Islamabad airports. The decision came on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

“The country’s airspace is closed for all commercial flights at Lahore and Islamabad airports,” the PAA said, confirming the shutdown.

No Flights In or Out of Two Major Airports

This sudden closure means that no civilian aircraft will be allowed to land or take off from either of the two busiest airports in the country—Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport and Islamabad International Airport—until further notice.

Passengers who were scheduled to travel through these airports are now left in limbo, with airlines expected to issue updates and rescheduling options soon.

Growing Tensions Likely Behind the Move

Though the government has not officially given a reason for the airspace closure, it comes just days after India carried out precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as part of “Operation Sindoor.” Tensions between the two countries have been rising since the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which left 26 civilians dead.

Many believe the airspace shutdown is a precautionary step by Pakistan amid concerns of further escalation.

Impact on Air Travel and Passengers

The airspace closure is expected to disrupt not only domestic but also international flight schedules that pass through Pakistan’s air corridor. Flights traveling over the region may now need to be rerouted, potentially causing delays and cancellations.

Airlines are urging travelers to check with their carriers before heading to the airport.