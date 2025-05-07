Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Pakistan Shuts Down Airspace for Commercial Flights at Lahore and Islamabad Airports

Pakistan Shuts Down Airspace for Commercial Flights at Lahore and Islamabad Airports

In a major move amid growing regional tensions, Pakistan has closed its airspace for all commercial flights operating out of Lahore and Islamabad airports. The decision came on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

Pakistan Shuts Down Airspace for Commercial Flights at Lahore and Islamabad Airports

In a major move, Pakistan has closed its airspace for all commercial flights operating out of Lahore and Islamabad airports.


In a major move amid growing regional tensions, Pakistan has closed its airspace for all commercial flights operating out of Lahore and Islamabad airports. The decision came on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

“The country’s airspace is closed for all commercial flights at Lahore and Islamabad airports,” the PAA said, confirming the shutdown.

No Flights In or Out of Two Major Airports

This sudden closure means that no civilian aircraft will be allowed to land or take off from either of the two busiest airports in the country—Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport and Islamabad International Airport—until further notice.

Passengers who were scheduled to travel through these airports are now left in limbo, with airlines expected to issue updates and rescheduling options soon.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Growing Tensions Likely Behind the Move

Though the government has not officially given a reason for the airspace closure, it comes just days after India carried out precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as part of “Operation Sindoor.” Tensions between the two countries have been rising since the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which left 26 civilians dead.

Many believe the airspace shutdown is a precautionary step by Pakistan amid concerns of further escalation.

Impact on Air Travel and Passengers

The airspace closure is expected to disrupt not only domestic but also international flight schedules that pass through Pakistan’s air corridor. Flights traveling over the region may now need to be rerouted, potentially causing delays and cancellations.

Airlines are urging travelers to check with their carriers before heading to the airport.

Also Read: ‘Justice Is Served’: India Hits At PoK Terror Base; Indian Army Launches Operation Sindoor

Filed under

airspace Pakistan

India and Japan are stren

India-Japan Security Ties Amid Indo-Pacific Tensions
IMF Urges Calm Between In

IMF Urges Calm Between India And Pakistan, Sets Date For Pakistan Loan Review
As part of a nationwide c

Amritsar Resumes Blackout As Part Of Nationwide Civil Defence Drill; Residents Urged Not To Panic
In a major move, Pakistan

Pakistan Shuts Down Airspace for Commercial Flights at Lahore and Islamabad Airports
UNGA President Urges Indi

UNGA President Urges India, Pakistan To De-Escalate Tensions, Calls For Dialogue
Black smoke billowed from

No Pope Yet: Black Smoke Rises from Sistine Chapel as Conclave Begins
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India-Japan Security Ties Amid Indo-Pacific Tensions

India-Japan Security Ties Amid Indo-Pacific Tensions

IMF Urges Calm Between India And Pakistan, Sets Date For Pakistan Loan Review

IMF Urges Calm Between India And Pakistan, Sets Date For Pakistan Loan Review

Amritsar Resumes Blackout As Part Of Nationwide Civil Defence Drill; Residents Urged Not To Panic

Amritsar Resumes Blackout As Part Of Nationwide Civil Defence Drill; Residents Urged Not To Panic

UNGA President Urges India, Pakistan To De-Escalate Tensions, Calls For Dialogue

UNGA President Urges India, Pakistan To De-Escalate Tensions, Calls For Dialogue

No Pope Yet: Black Smoke Rises from Sistine Chapel as Conclave Begins

No Pope Yet: Black Smoke Rises from Sistine Chapel as Conclave Begins

Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation Sindoor, Internet

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media