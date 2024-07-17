Pakistan: Six injured in accidental grenade blast in Jamshoro

According to a report by Dawn, a destructive explosion occurred at the evidence lockup of the Jamshoro Police Station on Wednesday, resulting in injuries to five policemen and one suspect.

Hyderabad Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Tariq Razzak Dharejo clarified that the explosion was caused by aging hand grenades stored in the warehouse, which detonated accidentally due to high temperatures. He emphasized that the incident was not related to terrorism in any way.

Providing additional details about the injured individuals, Dharejo stated, “Four of our officers sustained injuries and are on ventilators. Two of them are being transferred to Aga Khan Hospital for treatment as their condition is slightly more severe,” as reported by Dawn.

The injured individuals included head constable Mohammad Bux, Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) Rasool Bux and Ghulam Moiuddin, police constables Irshad and Ali Abdul Taif, and a suspect named Jamshed who was detained in the lockup during the explosion.

Meanwhile, Tariq Nawaz, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for Jamshoro, stated that two severely injured individuals were transferred to the Civil Hospital in Hyderabad. He noted that the explosion resulted in substantial damage to the police station, including walls blown apart and vehicles such as scooters, rickshaws, and motorcycles parked within the premises being damaged.

The SSP also mentioned that the bomb disposal team secured the station and gathered debris and other evidence. Additionally, DIG Hyderabad and SSP Nawaz have been instructed to ensure that necessary medical care is provided to the injured individuals.