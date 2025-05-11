Home
Monday, May 12, 2025
Pakistan Sought Ceasefire Only After Precision Indian Strikes Hit Eight Air Bases: Report

India’s precision missile strikes on eight Pakistani air bases forced Islamabad to seek peace, with New Delhi making clear it "meant business," a senior government source told PTI. Officials also rejected US President Trump’s claim of mediation, asserting the ceasefire was brokered solely through direct talks between the two nations’ military commanders.

Over the past week, a thick blue manual kept out of the public eye — has quietly become the most-read book among top Indian bureaucrats.


Pakistan reached out for peace only after eight of its air bases were destroyed in precision Indian strikes, a senior government source told PTI, underlining that Islamabad’s overture came once it realised New Delhi “meant business.”

No Role for US Mediation, Say Indian Officials

Dismissing US President Donald Trump’s assertion that Washington played a mediating role in defusing tensions, Indian government sources clarified to PTI that the United States merely acknowledged the effectiveness of India’s military response.

They pointed out that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had contacted External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to convey that Pakistan had “got the message” after being “hammered” by Indian missile strikes.

“There was no need for third-party intervention,” a source said, describing President Trump’s remarks as “characteristic hyperbole.”

DGMOs Finalised De-escalation With Pakistan, Not Washington

The de-escalation, officials confirmed, was agreed upon directly between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan, without any third-party involvement.

The sources quoted by PTI noted that after India conducted strikes on nine terror infrastructure sites on the morning of May 7, Pakistan launched retaliatory attempts to attack multiple Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10.

The most intense Pakistani action took place on the intervening night of May 9 and 10. In response, India launched a second wave of strikes, targeting eight key Pakistani military installations and inflicting significant damage.

Pakistan Requested End to Hostilities After Heavy Losses

Following these retaliatory Indian strikes, Pakistan “sued for peace,” with its DGMO reaching out to his Indian counterpart to request a cessation of hostilities.

“The understanding on halting military actions was firmed up by the two DGMOs,” the sources said, firmly rejecting any claims that Washington had brokered the ceasefire.

Roughly two hours after the DGMOs’ conversation, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri publicly announced on Saturday evening that India and Pakistan had agreed to cease all military action on land, sea, and air with immediate effect.

“We have maintained from the start the only talking which will be done between India and Pakistan will be between the DGMOs and directly,” a source reiterated.

Firm Stand on Kashmir: “No Mediation, No Neutral Site Talks”

Government sources also dismissed suggestions from the US administration about mediation in Kashmir or possible talks between India and Pakistan at a “neutral site.”

“We do not have anything to discuss with Islamabad on the Kashmir issue, other than the return of parts of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan,” a source said.

“There is nothing else to discuss. They have to hand over the illegally occupied territory and they can do it directly. We don’t need anybody in between,” the source added, reiterating India’s longstanding position against third-party involvement on Kashmir.

With inputs from agencies.

