In what could be perceived as a major embarrassment for Pakistan, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was reportedly put through several security checks at the US airport during his visit. PM Abbasi said that he had gone to US on a personal visit to meet his ailing sister. During his visit, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also met Vice President Mike Pence.

Relations between the US and Pakistan just doesn’t seem to be getting better specially with reports of Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi undergoing a security check at an airport in the US during his recent visit. As per reports by a Pakistan-based news channel, PM Abbasi followed all the security procedures voluntarily. The incident took place at John F Kennedy International airport in New York. Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had gone to the US to meet his ailing sister and also met US Vice President Mike Pence.

According to the footage that went viral, Pakistan PM Abbasi was seen pulling his luggage with one hand and carrying his coat on the other. The PM was seen at the airport with no security protocol. After the Pakistani PM was put under routine security checks at the US airport, the Pakistani media seem to have become furious. The following reports of PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi allegedly being frisked at the US Airport come just a few days after it was found that maybe the administration led by Donald Trump is considering imposing visa bans and other sanctions on individuals in the Pakistani government.

On Monday, the Trump administration had also issued sanction to almost seven companies of Pakistan over the suspicion of their links with nuclear trades. The sanctions to Pakistani companies had also hampered the ties between the two nations. The matter was highlighted after a local news channel aired a footage showing Abbasi carrying his bag and coat and walking out of the security check at an American airport. After meeting his ailing sister, Abbasi also met Mike Pence in an unscheduled engagement. During the meet Pence told him that Pakistan needs to do more in order to end terrorism.

The matter was highlighted after a Pakistani anchor said that PM Abbasi should be ‘ashamed’ for saying that he was on a ‘private visit’. The local dailies reported that Pakistan was humiliated and PM Abbasi had brought nothing but shame to the country.

