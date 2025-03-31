Pakistan Starts Deporting Afghan Nationals After Amnesty Deadline Ends

Law enforcement agencies in Rawalpindi and Islamabad have been directed to take strict action, including detaining and expelling undocumented Afghan residents, according to a report by Dawn.

The Pakistan government has begun enforcing its deportation orders against Afghan nationals, particularly those involved in criminal activities, as the March 31 deadline for Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders to leave the country has passed.

Law enforcement agencies in Rawalpindi and Islamabad have been directed to take strict action, including detaining and expelling undocumented Afghan residents, according to a report by Dawn.

Crackdown on Illegal Residents

Authorities in Rawalpindi have ramped up efforts to identify and deport Afghan nationals without valid documentation. The Rawalpindi police chief has instructed officers across Rawal, Potohar, and Saddar divisions to take legal measures against those residing illegally. The directives also extend to their families, implying a broader crackdown beyond individual offenders.

Following orders from the Rawalpindi city police officer (CPO), all station house officers (SHOs) have been tasked with detaining Afghan nationals residing within their respective jurisdictions.

“We have received directions that all Afghan nationals holding ACC cards must be expelled from Rawalpindi and Islamabad,” a police official told Dawn on Sunday.

Additionally, Afghans holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards have been given a separate deadline—June 30, 2025—to leave Pakistan. However, the authorities have yet to clarify whether documented refugees will also be subject to eviction.

Police Operations and Detentions

Ongoing police operations continue in Rawalpindi, focusing on verifying residents, especially those living in rented accommodations. According to official figures cited by Dawn, since January, 923 Afghan nationals have been detained as part of the crackdown. Of these, 715 were released following verification, while 213 were deported through the Torkham border. Among the detainees were 116 ACC holders, 290 PoR cardholders, 21 UNHCR token holders, and 24 individuals applying for third-country resettlement.

International Response and Calls for Cooperation

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has acknowledged Pakistan’s decades-long role in hosting Afghan refugees and emphasized the need for a collaborative approach between Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the international community. In her Eid message, UNHCR Pakistan representative Philippa Candler recognized the burden Pakistan has shouldered but called for sustainable solutions.

Candler stressed that deportation alone was not a long-term fix, urging both countries to ensure safe and voluntary repatriation. She also noted that many Afghans who were deported in 2023 have already returned to Pakistan, highlighting the instability in Afghanistan as a key challenge.

Pakistan currently hosts 1.52 million registered Afghan refugees, along with approximately 800,000 Afghan citizens and many others without official documentation, Dawn reported. Candler called for expanded access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities for those unable to return home safely, reinforcing the need for a stable Afghanistan to prevent forced migrations in the future.

(With Inputs from ANI)

