Pakistan Strikes Afghan Border, Claims 28 Militants Killed; Kabul Reports 3 Civilian Deaths: What Happened?

Pakistan has launched airstrikes against militant targets along its border with Afghanistan, claiming that 28 militants were killed in the operation. Islamabad said three camps and hideouts were destroyed. Afghanistan, however, has given a different account of the strikes. The Taliban government said three civilians from the same family were killed in an attack in Kunar province.

The latest strikes come amid rising tensions between the two neighbouring countries. Relations have remained strained since deadly clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan earlier this year.

Why Did Pakistan Launch Airstrikes?

The operation followed a deadly attack on a police facility in Pakistan’s northwestern Kohat district on Friday. The assault killed 23 people, including 17 police officers. A day later, five Pakistani soldiers were killed during a gunfight with militants in nearby Hangu district, according to Pakistani authorities.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused Afghanistan’s Taliban government of allowing militants to operate from its territory. Kabul has denied the allegations.

“Based on credible intelligence, selective targeting of Terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Fitna al khwarij and its affiliates has also been carried out in the border region with Afghanistan with precision and accuracy,” Pakistan’s information ministry said.

The term Fitna al Khwarij is used by Pakistan to refer to the Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

🚨Atleast 3 Civilians were killed and 4 were injured after Pakistan carried out bombings in the Kunar and Paktika provinces.

Visuals suggest American bombs were used.. https://t.co/RmCNQT6OOb pic.twitter.com/buuUodyDNJ — War & Gore (@Goreunit) September 21, 2026

Pakistan Claims Three Militant Camps Destroyed

According to Islamabad, the strikes hit three militant targets. One of them was allegedly a training centre used by suicide bombers. The operation also destroyed weapons and ammunition stored at militant camps and hideouts, Pakistan said.

The information ministry added that the airstrikes came after a ground operation in Kohat and Hangu. Security forces reportedly killed nine militants and injured several others during that operation.

Pakistan also described Afghanistan as a continuing “hub of terrorism” and said the threat to the country came from across the border.

“Maximum precautions were taken and it was ensured that no collateral damage occurs,” the ministry said.

Kabul Disputes Pakistan’s Version

Afghanistan’s Taliban government has disputed Pakistan’s account of the airstrikes. Taliban deputy spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said a Pakistani strike hit a house in Kunar province. He claimed three members of one family were killed and four others were injured.

“In Barmal District of Paktika (province), two locations…were bombarded, destroying one shop and one unoccupied house, with no casualties reported,” Fitrat said on X. The conflicting claims have not been independently verified.

Tensions Between Pakistan And Afghanistan

The TTP has stepped up attacks in Pakistan since ending a ceasefire with Islamabad in late 2022. The group is separate from Afghanistan’s Taliban but shares an alliance with it. The TTP has frequently targeted security forces, police personnel and civilians in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

Pakistan has previously carried out strikes inside Afghanistan, saying Kabul has failed to stop militants operating from its territory. The Taliban government has condemned such attacks as violations of Afghan sovereignty. Islamabad had also warned on Saturday that it could target militants inside Afghanistan following the recent attacks.