13 people died and more than 47 got injured in a suicide bomb attack at an election rally in Pakistan's Peshawar on Tuesday. As per reports, Awami National Party (ANP) leader Haroon Bilour was among the deceased. The attack took place when Haroon Bilour was meeting party workers at a public gathering in Yakatoot area of Peshawar.

13 people including Awami National Party (ANP) leader Haroon Bilour died in a suicide bomb attack on Tuesday at an election gathering in Pakistan’s Peshawar, say reports. According to the sources, 47 people got injured in the blast and currently are under treatment at Lady Ready Hospital in Peshawar.

Hospital’s spokesperson Zulfiqar Ali Baba Khel reportedly said that 13 people died and more than 47 are wounded in the blast. Peshawar Police Chief Qazi Jamil confirmed Awami National Party (ANP) leader Haroon Bilour was among the persons who died in the attack.

A police official said that suicide bomber exploded himself when ANP leader Haroon Bilour was meeting party cadres in Yakatoot area of Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan.

A report claimed that 8 kilos TNT explosive was used in the blast. After being informed, rescue teams, police and ambulances rushed to the crime spot and investigation is underway. This is the second attack before Pakistan’s assembly elections.

“According to our initial investigation, it was a suicide attack and Haroon Bilour… was the target,” police official Shafqat Malik told AFP.

So far now, any terrorist organisation has not claimed the responsibility for the attack. Peshawar is considered as a gateway to Pakistan’s troubled tribal regions, from where many terror groups including al Qaeda are allegedly operated.

