Pakistan Suicide Blast: 14 Killed, Dozens Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ‘Peace Rally’ Attack

At least 14 people were killed and over two dozen others seriously injured in a suicide bomb blast targeting a peace rally in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The attack occurred in Kabal, a town in the Swat Valley, where demonstrators had gathered near a police station to demand peace and raise slogans against rising militancy.

What Happened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The rally was organized by a local tribal council, drawing hundreds of protesters demanding stability in the region. The casualties included both peaceful demonstrators and local police personnel deployed at the scene. Emergency workers and police security details immediately cordoned off the area and transported the wounded to nearby medical facilities, including Kabal Hospital and Central Hospital Saidu Sharif.

🚨 BREAKING: Suspected suicide blast reported near Kabal Police Station during peace protest in Swat. 😎

Pakistan has collapsed 💥💥 According to initial reports, a suspected suicide bomber detonated explosives near the main gate of Kabal Police Station in Swat district, Khyber… pic.twitter.com/zaeHTsPiwT — ɴᴇᴛᴀᴊɪ (@neta_ji_babu) August 2, 2026

What the Police Said

Authorities confirmed that the bomber attempted to breach security perimeters before detonating the explosives. “A suicide bomber attempted to enter the police station located at the chowk, but was stopped by police at the main gate,” said Swat Deputy Inspector General of Police Fida Hussain, as quoted by news agency AFP. District Police Chief Omar Khan confirmed that at least five police officers were among those killed in the explosion.

Escalating Unrest: The Rawalakot Protests and Killings

This tragic bombing comes amidst a period of heightened civil unrest across the region. Just days prior to the Swat attack, violent clashes erupted in Rawalakot during the Awami Huqooq Long March. Eyewitnesses and organizers from the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) reported that Pakistani security forces opened fire on demonstrators advancing toward Muzaffarabad, resulting in at least 14 civilian deaths and leaving over two dozen others injured.

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