Thursday, November 14, 2024
Pakistan: Suicide Bomber Targets Police Vehicle In Charsadda, No Casualties Reported

The attack targeted a police post in the Eidak area of Mir Ali. Following the explosion, a rescue operation was launched, and the injured were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Security forces cordoned off the area to secure the site.

An incident of suicide bombing occurred near a police van in the Akhun Dheri area of Pakistan’s Charsadda on Thursday morning, ARY News reported, quoting police officials.

According to the preliminary reports, the attacker blew up himself close to the police vehicle, but the van and officers on duty were unharmed, ARY News reported. No civilians were also harmed, as there was no crowd in the vicinity at the time of the explosion. Police stated that the bomber set off the blast shortly after the police vehicle had passed.

The explosion, which was heard over a large area, prompted a significant police response to the scene for further investigation, ARY News reported.

This attack follows a rise in terrorism in Pakistan since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Earlier, on October 26, a suicide bombing in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali Tehsil killed at least eight people, including four policemen.

The attack targeted a police post in the Eidak area of Mir Ali. Following the explosion, a rescue operation was launched, and the injured were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Security forces cordoned off the area to secure the site.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

