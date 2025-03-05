Home
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
  Pakistan Suicide Bombing: Death Toll Climbs To 12, Nearly 30 Injured In Bannu Cantonment Attack

Pakistan Suicide Bombing: Death Toll Climbs To 12, Nearly 30 Injured In Bannu Cantonment Attack

A deadly suicide blast near the Bannu Military Base in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has claimed 12 lives and left 30 injured. Two explosive-laden vehicles rammed into the boundary wall of the Bannu cantonment area, leading to multiple casualties.

Pakistan Suicide Bombing: Death Toll Climbs To 12, Nearly 30 Injured In Bannu Cantonment Attack


A deadly suicide bombing near the Bannu Military Base in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has left 12 people dead and 30 injured. The attack occurred on Tuesday evening when two explosive-laden vehicles rammed into the boundary wall of the heavily guarded Bannu Cantonment area.

According to reports, the Pakistan Army neutralized at least six terrorists following the attack. The responsibility for the bombing has been claimed by Jaish Al Fursan, a faction affiliated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a militant group known for orchestrating attacks against the state.

Attack Targeted Bannu Cantonment

Security sources revealed that the suicide bombers struck around sunset, causing a section of the cantonment wall to collapse. The impact of the explosion was severe, affecting nearby structures, including a mosque and civil buildings. Authorities recovered four bodies from the mosque’s debris, while five individuals lost their lives near civilian structures.

Following the blasts, the Pakistan Army launched an immediate security operation, sealing off all major routes leading to the cantonment. Reports indicate that at least six terrorists who attempted to infiltrate the military base were neutralized by security forces.

Investigation and Security Response

The attack site, located approximately 200 kilometers southwest of Peshawar, has been cordoned off as security forces assess the extent of the damage. Injured victims were rushed to local hospitals for urgent medical care.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the incident and has called for a comprehensive report on the attack. The Bannu region has witnessed several militant strikes in recent years, with the Pakistan Army frequently engaging in counter-terrorism operations to dismantle extremist networks.

Terror Group Jaish Al Fursan Claims Responsibility

Jaish Al Fursan, a lesser-known affiliate of Hafiz Gul Bahadur’s militant group, claimed responsibility for the bombing. This faction operates under the umbrella of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has intensified its activities in the region despite military crackdowns.

The latest attack raises serious concerns over Pakistan’s internal security and the growing influence of militant groups. Authorities are on high alert as investigations continue into the planning and execution of the suicide bombing. The Pakistan Army has vowed to take decisive action against those responsible for the deadly assault.

