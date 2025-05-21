Home
  Pakistan: Suicide Car Bomb Targets School Bus In Balochistan, Killing Five Including Children

Pakistan: Suicide Car Bomb Targets School Bus In Balochistan, Killing Five Including Children

A suicide car bomb targeted a school bus in southwestern Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Wednesday, killing five—including at least three children—and injuring 38 others. The attack deepens the region’s ongoing cycle of violence amid a long-standing insurgency.

Suicide car bomb hits school bus in Balochistan, killing 5 (including children) and injuring 38 in ongoing insurgency violence.


A suicide car bombing struck a school bus in southwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of five people—including at least three children—and injuring 38 others, officials confirmed. The attack marks the latest in a series of violent incidents in the restive Balochistan province, which has long been plagued by insurgency and militant activity.

Attack Details and Immediate Response

Yasir Iqbal, a local deputy commissioner, reported that the bombing occurred on the outskirts of Khuduzar city as the bus was transporting children to a military-run school. Troops swiftly arrived at the scene, securing the area while ambulances rushed the injured to nearby hospitals. Local news channels broadcast harrowing footage showing the severely damaged bus amid debris scattered across the road.

Officials initially stated that four children had been killed, but the death toll was later updated to include two adults among the victims. Authorities fear the number of casualties may rise as many of the injured children remain in critical condition.

Insurgency in Balochistan

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province by area, has been the center of a prolonged insurgency involving various separatist groups. Among these is the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which the United States designated as a terrorist organization in 2019. The BLA frequently targets security forces and civilians, accusing Pakistan of oppression in the region.

While no group has claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack, suspicion falls heavily on ethnic Baloch separatists. The Pakistani military issued a statement condemning the bombing as a “cowardly and ghastly attack,” alleging that it was orchestrated by India and executed through its “proxies in Balochistan.” New Delhi, however, has not issued any comment.

Official Reactions and Condemnations on Balochistan Suicide Attack

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed profound sorrow over the loss of children’s lives and strongly condemned the attack. He described the perpetrators as “beasts” who “deserve no leniency,” calling the bombing an act of “sheer barbarism by targeting innocent children.”

Photographs circulating from the scene show piles of backpacks and clothing strewn near the wrecked bus, underscoring the tragic human toll of the attack.

Filed under

Balochistan Liberation Army Balochistan suicide attack pakistan news

