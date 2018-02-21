Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has ordered to disqualify the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif from his post of chief of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N). The decision was made by 3 member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar passed the decision against the Elections Act 2017 passed by the parliament of Pakistan. The decision was made by SC after the apex court found former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif guilty in the Panama Papers case.

The decision from the Supreme Court of Pakistan has frozen all rights of the Nawaz Sharif and taken off his chair as the PML-N chief. The decision was made by SC after the apex court found former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif guilty in the Panama Papers case. After the decision by Supreme Court of Pakistan, Senate tickets issued by Sharif were also declared invalid, throwing the fate of March 3 parliament elections are in doubt, says Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.

While on the other side, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that he and his was being victimised in the name of justice.

According to Pakistan television channel Geo news, The former Prime Minister believes that he and his family would remain steadfast in the pursuit of its mission despite the use of underhand tactics by opponents. During his addresal to the party leaders, Nawaz said that we have never compromised on our principals and will never do it in future. We will not hesitate to sacrifice anything for law and democracy.