The spokesman suspected Indian hackers behind the hacking saying hacking was an attempt to stop the right to information as the website is the major sources of information including news on Kashmir and Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan.

Pakistan suspects Indian hackers behind hacking of its Foreign Affairs Ministry website:The website belonging to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan was hacked on Saturday. The Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said that the official website was inaccessible in various countries but was smoothly working in Pakistan. The visitors from Holland, Australia, Britain and Saudi Arabia are not able to access it. The IT expert team is working to restore the website. Earlier, the ministry had received several complaints about the non-functioning of the website, the media report said

The spokesman claimed that they were aware of the possible hacking attack as one attempt was also made on his phone through his Twitter account.

While suspecting Indian hackers behind the hacking, Dr Faisal said that the hacking was an attempt to stop the right to information as the website is the major sources of information including news on Kashmir and Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan, reports added.

The Saudi prince is visiting Pakistan today for investment-related deals. He had delayed his visit to Pakistan by a day. He was scheduled to visit the country on Saturday.

The hacking of official website of Ministry of Foreign Affairs comes two days after suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, killed 44 CRPF jawans in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday. After the Pulwama terror attack, India snatched the Most Favoured Nation status from Pakistan and vowed to isolate the country internationally.

