Pakistan Suspends Simla Agreement After India’s Indus Water Move

Thursday, April 24, 2025
The Simla Agreement, signed by former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and then Pakistani President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was a milestone aimed at ensuring peace and stability in South Asia.

Pakistan Suspends Simla Agreement To Retaliate Against India's Indus Water Move


In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Pakistan suspended the 1972 Simla Agreement in response to India’s decision to put the Indus Waters Treaty on hold, following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists.

The decision, announced after a high-level meeting of Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC), is part of a series of retaliatory measures aimed at countering what Islamabad has termed as India’s “unilateral and politically motivated” actions.

Pakistan’s Key Countermeasures Against India

Pakistan’s response includes:

  • Suspension of the Simla Agreement, a foundational treaty signed after the 1971 war, which established the Line of Control (LoC) and encouraged peaceful resolution of disputes.

  • Closure of the Wagah-Attari border for trade, halting one of the last remaining economic engagements between the two countries.

  • Suspension of Saarc visa exemptions for Indian nationals.

  • Reduction of Indian diplomatic staff in Islamabad to 30 members by April 30.

  • Expulsion of Indian military diplomats, who have been declared persona non grata.

Pakistan’s NSC, the country’s top national security body, expressed condolences for the victims of the Pahalgam attack, but firmly denied any involvement. The committee rejected India’s countermeasures, calling them “extremely irresponsible” and lacking “legal merit.”

Simla Agreement Suspended: What It Means

The Simla Agreement, signed by former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and then Pakistani President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was a milestone aimed at ensuring peace and stability in South Asia. Its suspension signifies a severe downturn in bilateral ties, raising concerns over the stability of the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

Indus Waters Treaty Under Threat

In a parallel move, Pakistan issued a stern warning against India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, a 1960 World Bank-brokered accord governing the sharing of rivers flowing from India into Pakistan.

Calling the move an “act of war,” the NSC said Pakistan “vehemently rejects” India’s attempt to “weaponize water.” The treaty, which has withstood multiple wars and diplomatic breakdowns, is now under unprecedented strain.

The diplomatic fallout comes amid global concerns over regional security. With both countries ramping up rhetoric and retaliation, the collapse of decades-old treaties like Simla and Indus Waters poses a serious threat to peace in South Asia.India has yet to formally respond to Pakistan’s latest actions.

India-Pakistan relations Simla Agreement

