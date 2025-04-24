Home
Pakistan Suspends Trade, Shuts Skies To Indian Airlines: Report

The move follows India's decision to put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, prompting Pakistan to label it an "act of war" and consider freezing other key bilateral agreements.

Pakistan Suspends Trade, Shuts Skies To Indian Airlines


In a sharp escalation of diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, Islamabad on Thursday announced the immediate closure of its airspace to all Indian-owned and Indian-operated airlines, according to a report by Reuters. The move comes alongside a complete suspension of bilateral trade, including the transit of goods to and from third countries through Pakistani territory.

The sweeping decision by Pakistan follows India’s announcement to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, a key water-sharing agreement between the two nations. Terming it a “lifeline for 24 crore Pakistanis,” Islamabad rejected India’s decision, labelling it an “act of war.” In a strongly worded statement, Pakistan also threatened to suspend all bilateral agreements with India, including the 1972 Simla Agreement.

May disrupt flight operations

The ban on Indian airlines is expected to disrupt flight operations across the region, particularly for carriers using Pakistani airspace as a transit route. Trade relations, already strained over the years, have now been completely halted, affecting cross-border movement of goods and regional supply chains.

On the Indian side, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced visa restrictions in response. All visas issued to Pakistani nationals will stand cancelled starting April 27, with medical visas valid only until April 29. Indian nationals have been advised against travelling to Pakistan, while those currently in the neighbouring country are urged to return at the earliest.

The developments come in the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. In his first address after the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stern warning to terrorist groups and their backers. Speaking from Madhubani, Bihar, he said, “India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers… Those part of this conspiracy will be punished beyond their imagination.”

