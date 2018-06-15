In a US drone strike, the terrorist who had shot Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai in her head was reportedly killed on Wednesday. Well, it is not the first time that the reports of Fazlullah being dead have been surfaced. Apparently, it is the fourth time that the report of Pakistan Taliban chief Fazlullah death was reported.

Pakistan Taliban leader Fazlullah, who had reportedly shot Malala Yousafzai, was targeted and killed by a US drone strike on June 13, 2018. While talking to a US government-funded media outlet Voice of America (VOA) on Thursday, a spokesman for US Forces-Afghanistan, Army Lt. Col. Martin O’Donnell, told that the US forces conducted a drone strike on June 13 in Kunar province, close to the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, targeting a senior leader of a designated terrorist organisation.

Another US military official, on the condition of anonymity, said that the strike on Wednesday was targeted at Fazlullah.

Known as ‘Mullah Radio’, Fazlullah was the chief of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Apparently, the headlines over Taliban leader has raised suspicion over his death as it is not the first time that it has been reported that a US drone strike has killed Fazalullah.

“Fazlullah has been dead and then not dead so many times before. Healthy scepticism is in order,” Michael Kugelman, a senior associate at Washington DC think tank The Wilson Centre tweeted.

Since 2010, the terrorist has been reportedly killed at least four times. He was known as ‘Mullah Radio’ because of his long and fiery sermons on a pirate radio station in Pakistan’s picturesque Swat Valley, which started in 2006, It was the same valley in which Malala had lived.

The Taliban leader also suspected to have directed the December 2014 attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar that killed 151 people, including more than 130 children.

He was appointed as TTP chief in 2013. He has reportedly shot Malala in her head while she was on her school bus. Fortunately, the 15-year-old survived and was later awarded Nobel Peace prize in 2014.

Earlier Fazlullah’s son Abdulla was also killed in a US drone strike in March, and in the same month, the US State Department offered a $5 million reward for Fazlullah.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More