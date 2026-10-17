Pakistan Taliban Stages Multiple Attacks Against Security Forces at 12 Locations; Claims Dozens of Casualties

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for 12 attacks in several parts of Pakistan within a 24-hour period. Pakistan’s South Waziristan seemed to be the most affected region, with the highest number of reported attacks, according to a statement attributed to the militant group.

The attacks took place in South Waziristan, Bannu, Peshawar and Tank. South Waziristan reportedly recorded six attacks, followed by three in Bannu, two in Peshawar and one in Tank, TTP said in a statement after attacks.

Pakistani Taliban has also claimed that the incidents resulted in casualties among security personnel, with several others injured. However, the reported death toll, the number of injured personnel and the circumstances surrounding individual incidents have not been independently verified by Pakistani authorities.

The militant group carried out 6 attacks in South Waziristan, 3 in Bannu, 2 in Peshawar, 1 in Bannu,

The reported attacks span parts of Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including districts and areas affected by a long-running insurgency involving the TTP and Pakistani security forces.

TTP has been posing continuous security challenges facing Pakistani security forces in the region. Pakistan has consistently accused Afghan Taliban of supporting and giving shelter to Pakistani Taliban.

In the last few months, Pakistani air force carried out massive aerial attacks in Afghan territory claiming to hit TTP targets. However, the Afghan Taliban had claimed that those aerial attack by Pakistan had killed dozens of civilians including women and children.