Amidst the mounting pressure from the international community to take immediate and strict actions against the terror camps installed in Pakistan, the country on Thursday announced that it had taken control of 182 madrasas in the country. The Pakistan government also added that it has detained more than 100 people so far. The reports have also been confirmed by Pakistan’s interior ministry adding that the law enforcement agencies have taken 121 people under preventive detention till now.

Recently, the US, UK and France sent a proposal to the UN security council to designate Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. Ever since Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan has come under the watch of several countries, who have been pressing the country for taking actions against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan refused that the steps it has taken is not a response to Indian anger but was a part of a long-planned drive. Apart from this, the actions being taken by the neighbouring country can also be seen as the effects of a recent warning given by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

A report in the Dawn recently said that the country might face economic sanctions if it failed to implement FATF recommendations.

Earlier in a FATF plenary meeting in Paris between 18-22 February, India also handed over a dossier to the FATF explaining how Pak agencies are providing funds to Jaish.

