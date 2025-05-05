Pakistan Tests Fatah 120 km Missile Amid Rising Tensions With India

Pakistan tests the Fatah 120 km surface-to-surface missile as part of its "Exercise Indus" amid rising tensions with India. The missile aims to ensure operational readiness.

On Monday, Pakistan conducted a successful test of its Fatah 120 km surface-to-surface missile as part of the ongoing military exercise “Exercise Indus.” This test came just days after a successful launch of a ballistic missile with a 450 km range. The Fatah missile launch, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), was aimed at ensuring operational readiness and validating key technical features, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced accuracy.

The test comes at a time of heightened tensions between Pakistan and India, especially after a deadly attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that killed 26 people on April 22. India has linked the attack to cross-border elements, although Pakistan has rejected these claims and called for an independent probe into the incident.

Pakistan today conducted a successful training launch of a FATAH Series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometers as part of ongoing Ex INDUS. The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including… pic.twitter.com/bLGYLMdlXS Advertisement · Scroll to continue — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) May 5, 2025

The Fatah missile test was observed by senior army officers, as well as scientists and engineers from Pakistan’s strategic organizations. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Chief of Army Staff extended their congratulations to the teams involved, reaffirming their confidence in Pakistan’s military and technological capabilities to defend the country’s territorial integrity.

President and Senior Officials Laud the Missile Test

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari also congratulated the scientists, engineers, and the nation for the successful test. In a post on the social media platform X, Zardari appreciated the efforts of the security forces, scientists, and engineers in strengthening Pakistan’s defense capabilities. He emphasized the country’s commitment to ensuring national security and defense.

The ISPR’s statement also highlighted the importance of the successful missile test as a step towards enhancing Pakistan’s defense capabilities. The launch was seen as a demonstration of Pakistan’s resolve to counter any external threats to its sovereignty.

Missile Tests Amid Rising Cross-Border Tensions

The missile test follows recent military exercises and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan, particularly in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Following the deadly attack in Kashmir, Pakistan has ramped up its defensive measures, expecting potential incursions from India. Pakistan’s military has responded to unprovoked Indian firing along the LoC since April 25, leading to heightened border tensions.

Just days before the Fatah missile launch, Pakistan also tested the Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface missile with a 450 km range. This missile, along with the previously tested Fatah-II system with a 400 km range, is part of Pakistan’s ongoing effort to bolster its military readiness. The Fatah-II system, which has a precision guidance system, is especially valued for its ability to evade anti-ballistic missile systems, further enhancing its effectiveness.

Pakistan’s Diplomatic and Military Response

In response to rising tensions, Pakistan’s military has made it clear that it is ready to defend its territorial integrity. A day prior to the Fatah missile test, ISPR Director General Lt General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar briefed political leaders on national security during an in-camera session. Chaudhry emphasized that Pakistan’s forces are prepared to give a “befitting reply” to any aggression imposed by India.

Pakistan’s diplomatic stance remains focused on international dialogue and seeking neutral probes into cross-border allegations. The military has also urged continued vigilance as the situation along the LoC remains tense.

