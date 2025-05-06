‘Pakistan Thought It Had an Advantage, But Faced Tough Questions On LeT’: Shashi Tharoor On UNSC Closed-Door Meeting

As the United Nations Security Council met behind closed doors to address India-Pakistan tensions over the Pahalgam terror attack, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor highlighted the diplomatic deadlock and tough questions faced by Pakistan over its links to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Congress MP and former diplomat Shashi Tharoor on Monday reflected on the “sad reality” of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) deliberations, following a closed-door meeting held late last night to discuss the escalating India-Pakistan tensions in the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The UNSC session was convened at Pakistan’s request, amid mounting international attention after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead — 25 of them tourists and one a local resident.

UNSC Members Question Pakistan’s Role

According to reports, the session turned into a tough diplomatic moment for Pakistan, as multiple UNSC member states raised pointed queries about Islamabad’s connections to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the narrative of a potential false flag operation, the targeting of civilians on religious lines, and Pakistan’s nuclear rhetoric.

“In these circumstances, Pakistan would have thought they had an advantage, but the impression we are getting is that a number of delegations asked very tough questions, and particularly about the Lashkar-e-Taiba and its initial claim of responsibility,” said Tharoor, citing briefings from diplomatic sources.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Shashi Tharoor: No Resolution Likely, Just General Appeals for Peace

Drawing on his extensive diplomatic experience with the United Nations, Tharoor expressed skepticism about any substantive outcome from the Security Council’s meeting.

“I am quite confident that the Council will not pass a resolution criticising Pakistan because China will veto it, (and) they will not pass a resolution criticising us as many countries will object to it and probably veto it. It is going to be more of a call for peace and concern about terror in a general kind of language,” Tharoor told news agency ANI.

He noted that the consultative nature of such meetings often results in broad, non-binding statements, rather than decisive action. “That is the sad reality of the way these things function,” he added.

UNSC Members Focus on Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Involvement

Tharoor remarked that, based on the diplomatic briefings he received, the sentiment among UNSC member countries appeared to acknowledge the legitimacy of India’s concerns regarding terrorism and the involvement of LeT.

He stated that the Council seemed to grasp that the terror strike — reportedly claimed by the banned LeT in its initial stages — had “understandably provoked” a strong reaction from India.

Pakistan, currently serving as a non-permanent member of the 15-nation UNSC, had sought these “closed consultations” in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, presumably to internationalise the issue. However, the tone of the discussions, as per diplomatic accounts, may not have gone in Islamabad’s favour.

“In these circumstances, Pakistan would have thought they had an advantage, but the impression we are getting is that a number of delegations asked very tough questions, and particularly about the Lashkar-e-Taiba and its initial claim of responsibility,” said Mr Tharoor.

Also Read: UNSC Members Corner Pakistan In Closed-Door Kashmir Discussion